Friends and Heroes - Lost in Alexandria

Not Available

The Bible comes alive with this epic story from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes traces the tale of two friends - Macky and Portia - whose adventures lead them across the ancient world as they fight for justice and even survival against the might of the Roman Empire. In Lost in Alexandria, Little Leah goes missing in the back streets of the city and is tricked into enslavement in a sweatshop run by Toadie. With help from Portia, Macky works to foil the scheme, and the retelling of the stories of Ruth and Naomi, and the Parable of the Good Samaritan help us to discover how important it is to accept others and be a true friend.