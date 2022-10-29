Friends and Heroes - No Turning Back

Not Available

The ancient world of the First Century comes alive in this epic animated series from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes follows the adventures of two friends - Macky and Portia - as they fight for justice, and even survival, against the might of the Roman Empire. In No Turning Back, with Samuel imprisoned and Caleb injured, Macky, Portia and the gang devise a scheme to use storm rainwater to flood the palace jail, hoping to force the guards to open the jail doors. Portia is given worrying news by Tiberius, and Macky reaches one of the most important decisions of his life. Our friends retell the stories of Elijah and the Prophets of Baal and The First Pentecost, which help them understand the true value of steadfastness and of God's inspiration.