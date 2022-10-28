Friends and Heroes - No Way Out

Not Available

The ancient world of the First Century comes alive in this epic animated series from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes follows the adventures of two friends - Macky and Portia - as they fight for justice, and even survival, against the might of the Roman Empire. In No Way Out, Macky and his family have left Alexandria and sought safety out in the desert, but news from Sollie takes our heroes back to the city where they encounter an old adversary who has learnt some important lessons. The story of Jonah and the big fish and the parable of The Prodigal Son show our friends how important it is to be obedient, and to strive to make positive choices.