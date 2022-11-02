Friends and Heroes - Sweet Freedom

Not Available

The Bible comes alive with this epic story from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes traces the tale of two friends - Macky and Portia - whose adventures lead them across the ancient world as they fight for justice and even survival against the might of the Roman Empire. In Sweet Freedom, Macky and the gang plan to rescue some slaves forced to work in the Roman granaries. Through their experiences and retelling of their people's stories - Moses and the Egyptian Slavemaster and Saul on the road to Damascus - we learn the importance of taking a stand and choosing the right path.