Friends and Heroes - The One That Got Away

The ancient world of the First Century comes alive in this epic animated series from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes follows the adventures of two friends - Macky and Portia - as they fight for justice, and even survival, against the might of the Roman Empire. In The One that got Away, while Macky and the girls are minding the shop, a petty thief steals a silver fish with vital information to the rebel movement engraved on it. Can the gang get the fish back? Through their adventures and retelling of their people's stories - Peter and John heal a Lame man and Shadrach and the Furnace - we learn the importance of doing right and keeping true.