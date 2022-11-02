Not Available

Friends and Heroes - The One That Got Away

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The ancient world of the First Century comes alive in this epic animated series from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes follows the adventures of two friends - Macky and Portia - as they fight for justice, and even survival, against the might of the Roman Empire. In The One that got Away, while Macky and the girls are minding the shop, a petty thief steals a silver fish with vital information to the rebel movement engraved on it. Can the gang get the fish back? Through their adventures and retelling of their people's stories - Peter and John heal a Lame man and Shadrach and the Furnace - we learn the importance of doing right and keeping true.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images