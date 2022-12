Not Available

"Friends-comrades" is a Soviet cartoon film shot in 1951 by director Victor Gromov. Three comrades, Nakhimov Chizhov, Suvorov Pyzhov and artisan Ryzhov, get acquainted in the Children's Park with a schoolgirl Zina Zhukova, who imagines herself to be a young dancer-future dancer. Zina haughtily refers to the boys, calling them crooks. But everything changes after watching the children's initiative.