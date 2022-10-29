Friends Don't Let Friends Date Friends

Not Available

Della Regal (Amelia Favata) avoids emotional entanglements as she deals with her job at the park program and her turbulent home-life with a huge dose of sarcasm. When her best friends meet, fun-loving, flashy Gwen Stanley (Erin Stamp) falls hard and fast for the passionate,impetuous Kyle Montgomery (Adam S. Dixson). The introduction of beautiful yet insecure Allison, (Casey Litzenberger) creates a love triangle which becomes a square with the addition of Della's eccentric new friend Jeff (Eric Witkowski). Della is caught in the middle as her friends fall in and out of love and is forced to come to terms with her own feelings for the men in her life.