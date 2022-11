Not Available

While on again off again couple Lisa and Doug are on the outs, Doug finds himself befriended by his oddly annoying cable guy Chet. Tolerable at first, Doug soon starts to become paranoid, convinced Chet is trying to infiltrate every aspect of his life. When Chet seduces Doug's mother, he's had enough. But try as he might, he just can't shake him. Are they destined to become friends for life?