Friends Forever (the band) never plays inside any rock clubs. Instead, they play inside their van outside the club to stunned bystanders. Nate (drums), Josh (guitar), Jen (their lighting girl) and three dogs don?t think twice about traveling hundreds of miles across the country to play one 15-minute show in a loading zone. Friends Forever (the documentary) captures their smoke-spewing, generator-powered rock world, and the tour that has them crisscrossing the U.S. in search of the perfect parking spot. No audience is too small, or too baffled, to skimp on the performance when you?re on "a mission to save rock."