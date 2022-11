Not Available

Eun-ju and Min-jun ride a thumb. One day, Eun-joo's house came to Eun-joo to come home to introduce her stepmother. The happy stepmother welcomes Hwaran, a former lover. Eun-ju seduces Min-joon, saying that he missed the frenzy of flowing awkward atmosphere without coming home. Eunjoo's phone called the front of the house while feeling each other's old feelings and sharing love affairs.