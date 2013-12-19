Friends of Friends

2013

New Year's Eve stories intersect promoter for the first time to stay home with five years old, three musicians from the Philharmonic, dared to rob stern businessman at a house party to which they sent the same promoter, and a poor student, invited on a first date to an expensive restaurant daughter of most severe businessman. As a result, each of the characters fall into the absurd, naughty, dangerous, but still very funny situation out of which it will certainly help, friends ...