The plot and setting is actually a bit like Keaton's The Three Ages will be in 1923. But less sophisticated: The Roman Emperor Mulius Caesar borrows more money than he should. The loan shark is all over him and exploits this to get near the emperor's daughter. A slave falls in love with the daughter and sends the loan shark in a rage – unless the slave is sent to Colosseum he will foreclose the emperor's mortgage.