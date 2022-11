Not Available

Minsu quits the company if he takes it because he is far from home. So, as a special measure, I will stay at my friend's house for a while. Min-soo falls in love with Jae-seok's older sister Yoon-jung at first sight. Meanwhile, Jae-seok decides to start living with her girlfriend Hae-ju at home. Min-soo and Yoon-jung are alone, and love grows...