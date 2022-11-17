Friends With Benefits

Not Available

Having ended their respective relationships, co-workers Alex and Jessica decide to check out a "swingers" party together. However, the intrigue and excitement of this "lifestyle" has rules. They must be together, and although they can play separately, they must be seen as a couple for this group to accept them. Inhibitions as slowly dissolved when they are welcomed into the group. As they share these new experiences together, Alex and Jessica begin to develop feelings for each other that are beyond sexual attraction and could very well be a spark of love.