2025

Friendship

  • Comedy

Director

Andrew Deyoung

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 9th, 2025

Studio

BoulderLight Pictures

When an errant delivery pulls suburban dad Craig Waterman into the orbit of his mysterious and charismatic new neighbour Austin Carmichael, a sweet bromance seems to blossom over an innocent evening of urban exploration, punk rock, and a mutual appreciation for paleolithic antiquities. But what should have been the start of a beautiful friendship is soon waylaid as Craig's obsessive personality begins to alienate his new pal.

Cast

Tim RobinsonCraig Waterman
Paul RuddAustin Carmichael
Kate Mara
Meredith GarretsonBianca
Jack Dylan GrazerSteven
Josh Segarra

