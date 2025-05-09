When an errant delivery pulls suburban dad Craig Waterman into the orbit of his mysterious and charismatic new neighbour Austin Carmichael, a sweet bromance seems to blossom over an innocent evening of urban exploration, punk rock, and a mutual appreciation for paleolithic antiquities. But what should have been the start of a beautiful friendship is soon waylaid as Craig's obsessive personality begins to alienate his new pal.
|Tim Robinson
|Craig Waterman
|Paul Rudd
|Austin Carmichael
|Kate Mara
|Meredith Garretson
|Bianca
|Jack Dylan Grazer
|Steven
|Josh Segarra
