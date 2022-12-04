Not Available

Friendship Never Dies

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A thriller film that revolves around inseparable friends Evelyn and Jenna, who love to be with each other. But Evelyn’s mother, Lucy, is skeptical of their relationship as she believes Jenna is a bit odd. However, when Jenna’s life takes a dark turn and her mother is murdered, Lucy welcomes her with open arms to live with her family so that Jenna can finish senior year. She is later surprised to find out that Jenna’s obsession with her daughter Evelyn is getting out of her hands.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images