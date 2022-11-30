Friesennot

Not Available

The peaceful life of a village of Frisions by the river Volga is troubled by the arrival of a troop of Red Guards led by the inhuman commissary Tschernoff.Not only content to mistreat the brave villagers led by no-nonsense young man Jürgen Wagner, he makes Mette, a girl born from a Frision man and a Russian woman, his mistress. Outraged, the villagers expel the girl who takes refuge in the marshes. The Bolsheviks are prompt to react, one of them raping a young Frision girl. The Frisions, in desperation, set fire to their village after slaughtering the "Reds" and head for a new motherland, Nazi Germany maybe...