Get a triple dose of horror at the Fright Club! When three friends go to an eccentric art gallery, they discover they've arrived at the Fright Club -- a secret society owned by turn-of-the century Renaissance man Sebastian Crowe. In order to gain entrance, the friends must each tell sexy hostess Vashista their most horrific scary story. What follows are three terrifyingly creepy contemporary tales of werewolves, vampires and monsters.