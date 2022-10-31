Not Available

A second rate film crew is shooting the third in a trilogy of tasteless (yet cheesy) horror flicks called FRIGHT FLICK. The schmuck-of-a-director can't keep his hands off the lead actress, the producer never gets his due credit, the supporting actress knows that SHE should be the lead, and the crew has secrets of their own. Competition in the movie business is tough enough - but anyone on this set would kill to stay on top.