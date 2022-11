Not Available

Herman the mouse and his little mice pals are having a good time in River City's pool-hall, that doesn't have a billiards table anywhere in it...and that spells trouble when mice are playing pocket pool, and it soon arrives in the form of Katnip Kat looking to cause some disturbance. But, having just read a horror book, Katnip is a bit off his usual game and is a bit nervous. Herman, crafty as ever, plays on these fears and Katnip is scared off.