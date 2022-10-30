Not Available

Frisky

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Titanus

In a small Italian village, Maria De Ritas is engaged to army Lieutenant Pietro Stelluti. Stelluti's superior officer, Marshal Antonio Carotenuto, is contemplating marriage to Annarella Mirziano, but he will be forced to resign if he marries Annarella, since she has an illegitimate child and that is against regulations for army officers. When Stelluti leaves town for a few weeks, the town-gossips create an affair out of the innocent relationship between Maria and Antonio. Stelluti returns and accuses Maria of infidelity, and, she, in reprisal, runs off and joins a traveling theatrical troupe as a dancer. Antonio, after convincing Annarella that he has not betrayed her love, encounters more trouble when the father of Annarella's child shows up,and asks that she and the child go away with him. Antonio tells Annarella that it her decision to make, and she chooses the child's father and goes away with him...

Cast

Gina LollobrigidaBersagliera
Marisa MerliniAnnarella
Tina PicaCaramella
Roberto RissoCarabiniere Stelluti
Memmo CarotenutoCarabiniere Baiocchi
Saro UrzìDon Nicola

View Full Cast >

Images