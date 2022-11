Not Available

A documentary-style portrait explores the life and lasting influence of German tenor Fritz Wunderlich through previously unreleased interviews, performance clips and private films from the family vaults. Set to music by Mozart, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and more, the film also features interviews with American baritone Thomas Hampson, Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon, German mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig and German bass-baritone Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau.