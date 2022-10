Not Available

Inspired by Shakespeare's classic of the same name. Beautiful and rich, Yeon-su (Park Jung-a) lives a life of freedom and indulgence, having any man she wants. That is, until she meets and falls for her polar opposite in Jung-do, an awkward and polite young gentleman. Meeting her future in-laws is a baptism by fire as she learns to become a proper lady. Little does she know that the family is actually the head of a notorious mob, setting up a blood feud.