The film is set to play out one Midsummer night in the late 1920's. This version has multiple new characters introduced than in the original version of August Strindberg's "Miss Julie". In a mansion Miss Julie lives with her father, the Count. She has recently broken her engagement to her fiance and the Count is out of town when the story begins. The newly hired servant Jean proves to be looking for more than just what is offered him as servants.