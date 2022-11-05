Främlingen från skyn

Not Available

Young Lo (Marianne Bengtsson) lives in a boring small town. Locally she is known as somewhat of a fabulist. One day an airplane crashes just out of town. And the town goes crazy with excitement. Later, while hoping to catch a peak of the crashed plane, Lo sees a mysterious man (Günther Hüttmann) land out in the woods by parachute. She tries to tell the rest of town. But naturally nobody will believe her. Thus she is going to have to learn more about the stranger from the sky by herself in this immeasurably startling mammoth among thrillers!