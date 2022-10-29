Fórmula 1 Os Anos do Tri

Not Available

Prepare to relive a great season of Formula 1! Are meeting for the first time on one DVD three unforgettable for the world championships - especially for Brazilians. In the years 88, 90 and 91, Ayrton Senna won his third championship and made ​​history with wins, overtaking and sensational disputes. It was a time geniuses of motoring. What's more the talent of Senna, the F1 filled the eyes of the fans of the show with other riders. In exclusive pictures of the lanes and racks, you'll be reunited with the boldness of the English Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet of accuracy. boldness of Frenchman Jean Alesi and expertise in Mays rival Senna career, Frenchman Alain Prost. They are all here, fighting each other for the first world title.