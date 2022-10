Not Available

Arlo Anderson loves his reptiles, and so when he decides to buy a rare breed of frog with his date money he winds up with more than he bargained for! Gus, the frog, happens to be Italian royalty who was cursed by a witch some 600 years ago. So with the help of Gus, Arlo plans to win this year's science fair but he also somehow has to get Gus a kiss from a girl to free him from his curse. The only problem: the girls don't really like nerdy Arlo and his reptiles...