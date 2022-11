Not Available

Walking out on her husband after discovering his infidelity, Akemi Kudo (Konatsu) finds refuge in a comic-book shop, where she meets Kyoko Ito (Rinako Hirasawa) -- a would-be manga artist. Soon the unbridled Kyoko introduces Akemi to a new world of sensual experiences, but their fragile friendship is put to the test as Akemi contemplates returning to her two-timing spouse.