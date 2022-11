Not Available

They're back! Arlo and Gus return in the rollicking, "ribeting" sequel to the award-winning WonderWorks family movie FROG. Gus, a former frog prince turned lounge singer, shows up on his friend's doorstep just when Arlo has little time to help him. But when Gus tangles with a wicked witch, Arlo must come to the rescue, catapulting them into s series of adventure in which they both come to realize you must be true to yourself.