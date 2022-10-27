1972

Frogs

  • Horror

Release Date

March 9th, 1972

Studio

Peter Thomas Productions

Jason Crockett is an aging, grumpy, physically disabled millionaire who invites his family to his island estate for his birthday celebration. Pickett Smith is a free-lance photographer who is doing a pollution layout for an ecology magazine. Jason Crockett hates nature, poisoning anything that crawls on his property. On the night of his birthday the frogs and other members of nature begin to pay Crockett back.

Cast

Ray MillandJason Crockett
Sam ElliottPickett Smith
Joan Van ArkKaren Crockett
Adam RoarkeClint Crockett
Judy PaceBella Garrington
Lynn BordenJenny Crockett

