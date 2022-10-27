Jason Crockett is an aging, grumpy, physically disabled millionaire who invites his family to his island estate for his birthday celebration. Pickett Smith is a free-lance photographer who is doing a pollution layout for an ecology magazine. Jason Crockett hates nature, poisoning anything that crawls on his property. On the night of his birthday the frogs and other members of nature begin to pay Crockett back.
|Ray Milland
|Jason Crockett
|Sam Elliott
|Pickett Smith
|Joan Van Ark
|Karen Crockett
|Adam Roarke
|Clint Crockett
|Judy Pace
|Bella Garrington
|Lynn Borden
|Jenny Crockett
