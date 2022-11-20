Not Available

One night Cassie (Alanna Blair) indulges in some old habits and passes out in an alley. When she wakes, she finds in her pocket a strange Polaroid of herself with a mysterious man. This brush with the unknown draws her away from home and inexorably down a rabbit hole peopled with urchins, dealers, and a host of characters that the rest of the world has forgotten. For Cassie every choice leads her closer to the strangers in the picture - not only the man whose name is whispered among vagrants, but the woman she thought she knew as well.