Not Available

Frogtown

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    One night Cassie (Alanna Blair) indulges in some old habits and passes out in an alley. When she wakes, she finds in her pocket a strange Polaroid of herself with a mysterious man. This brush with the unknown draws her away from home and inexorably down a rabbit hole peopled with urchins, dealers, and a host of characters that the rest of the world has forgotten. For Cassie every choice leads her closer to the strangers in the picture - not only the man whose name is whispered among vagrants, but the woman she thought she knew as well.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images