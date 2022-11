Not Available

Witches decked out in vinyl outfits trafficking illegal organic substances, a rich gay heir bored to death, a possessive mother who just happens to also be a devilish smuggler, a marriage contract cluttered with surrealistic clauses... "Frogz" reexamines fairy tales and the myth of Prince Charming. Guillaume Tunzini's debut feature is a crazy comedy consisting of trashy and oddball humor set against a backdrop of psychedelic images and techno rhythms.