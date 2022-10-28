From 180 & Taller

Not Available

Administrator of a Fitness-Club Kostya thinks that having a woman taller than 180sm by a man's side is a symbol of his prosperity and success. But he can only dream of having a 180sm beauty by his side. One day he decides to go on a date with one of his 180sm tall Fitness-Club members, after calling almost all the women he doesn't get a single acceptation : each of them has her own problems with men. However, accidentally it happens that way that he happens to be on a date with all of his dream ladies...