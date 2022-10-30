1981

From a Far Country

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1981

Studio

Film Polski Film Agency

The film is a biography of Pope John Paul II. It starts in 1926 when the boy Karol Wojtila was celebrating Christmas with his father in Poland. Some years later Nazi Germany attacks Poland and invades the country while Wojtila seeks refuge at the house of Cardinal Wyszynski. Also appear all the other important stations of the life of the Pope.

Cast

Sam NeillMarian
Christopher CazenoveTadek
Cezary MorawskiWojtyla Karol
Lisa HarrowWanda
Daniel OlbrychskiCaptain
Maja Komorowska

