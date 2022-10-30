From a Far Country

The film is a biography of Pope John Paul II. It starts in 1926 when the boy Karol Wojtila was celebrating Christmas with his father in Poland. Some years later Nazi Germany attacks Poland and invades the country while Wojtila seeks refuge at the house of Cardinal Wyszynski. Also appear all the other important stations of the life of the Pope.
|Sam Neill
|Marian
|Christopher Cazenove
|Tadek
|Cezary Morawski
|Wojtyla Karol
|Lisa Harrow
|Wanda
|Daniel Olbrychski
|Captain
|Maja Komorowska
