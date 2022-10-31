Not Available

From a Mess to the Masses follows four friends and their eight loyal team members on their quest to find meaning in our chaotic world through music. The journey is an abstract and emotional ride. It highlights the need for constant movement, artistically and historically, in order to remain anchored amidst the surrounding disorder. Through their story, their words, and the music they have created together, From a Mess to the Masses uncovers the beauty of the creative process and its incredible power to bring people together.