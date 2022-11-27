From a Thorn Comes a Rose: Kick-Off

Not Available

Shogra and Leyla are cooking. Shakiba takes piano lessons. All three of them will soon go to training. Hestia F.C., the first football team of women refugees, has become a small homeland for these young players. They have found solidarity, warmth, beauty. Yorgos Pyrpassopoulos is following them during their training, talks with Katerina Salta, the founder and soul of the team, about this innovative project and listens to the dreams of the athletes for their future. Can football change the world?