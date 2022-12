Not Available

When Alex wakes suddenly from a dream in which she confesses her love to her best friend, her whole world is turned upside down. She uses the following weeks to understand herself and slowly comes to terms with who she may be, all the while trying really hard not to lose the best friend she’s had since she was five. After all, coming out isn’t easy. 'From A to Q’ is a story of friendship, coming out and learning to love yourself.