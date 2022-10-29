Not Available

Hosted by Jiminy Cricket along with Mickey Mouse and Tinker Bell, this special combines newly produced animation with clips from vintage animated Disney shorts and feature films, presented to the viewer as «Christmas cards» from the various characters starring in each one. «From All of Us to All of You» is an animated television Christmas special, produced by Walt Disney Productions and first presented on December 19, 1958 on ABC as part of the Walt Disney Presents anthology series. The show has been shown infrequently in the US in recent years, but in the Nordic countries (Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland) the show has been broadcast every year since 1959, and has become a holiday classic.