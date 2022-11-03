Not Available

Recorded live at the sold-out 2003 Paramount Comedy Festival in Brighton, stand-up comedian Robert Newman performs From Caliban To The Taliban - 500 Years of Humanitarian Intervention; a painstakingly researched tale of capitalist expansion and America’s global terror campaign waged “with goodwill to all.” Few stand-ups have attempted to create causal links between a 1609 Bermuda shipwreck and US adventures in Guatemala, via Shakespeare and Sir Francis Bacon. Hardly a laugh a minute you might think, but Newman has managed to pepper this unlikely comic dish with the endearing gags that made him famous.