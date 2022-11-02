Not Available

This fascinating program follows the physical development of a baby from conception to birth by following the pregnancies of a number of young women. Using enhanced computer animation made from ultrasound pictures and computer graphics this program illustrates and describes the development of a child from beginning through birth. For example, at four weeks the embryo is no bigger than a grain of rice, at eight weeks the size of walnut - all organs are developing, liver lungs brain and bones, at 26 weeks it can taste, squeeze hands, respond to light and sound, and might survive if born. These and many more interesting facts are explored.