Not Available

From Corleone to Brooklyn

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Primex

Maurizio Merli takes up a familiar role as Commissioner Berni; a cop who puts his life on the line to transport a witness from Corleone to New York City in order to testify against a mob boss on trial for murder. Along the way, Berni and his prisoner face a series of traps set up by the Mafia.

Cast

Maurizio MerliCommissario Giorgio Berni
Van JohnsonLieutenant Sturges
Salvatore BillaGiuseppe Caruso
Massimo SarchielliEsposito
Venantino VenantiniCommissario Danova
Fulvio MingozziClerk 1 (uncredited)

Images