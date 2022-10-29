From Corleone to Brooklyn

Maurizio Merli takes up a familiar role as Commissioner Berni; a cop who puts his life on the line to transport a witness from Corleone to New York City in order to testify against a mob boss on trial for murder. Along the way, Berni and his prisoner face a series of traps set up by the Mafia.
|Maurizio Merli
|Commissario Giorgio Berni
|Van Johnson
|Lieutenant Sturges
|Salvatore Billa
|Giuseppe Caruso
|Massimo Sarchielli
|Esposito
|Venantino Venantini
|Commissario Danova
|Fulvio Mingozzi
|Clerk 1 (uncredited)
