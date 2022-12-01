From Danger to Dignity: The Fight For Safe Abortion

Not Available

The film weaves together two parallel stories: the evolution of underground networks that helped women find safe abortions outside the law, and the intensive efforts by activists and legislators to decriminalize abortion through legislative and judicial channels. This film combines rare archival footage with interviews that document the courageous efforts of those who fought to break the silence, change the laws and end the shame which surrounded abortion when it was a crime. The film is the second of the Abortion Rights Film Trilogy.