Not Available

In the year 2000, mass protests led by people living with HIV in Durban, South Africa, radically transformed the global debate on human rights in health, giving rise to a series of major advances in public health for vulnerable and marginalized people the world over. Now, two decades later, many of these hard-won gains are in severe jeopardy, putting tens of millions of lives at risk. In FROM DURBAN TO TOMORROW, the stories of five courageous frontline advocates from different parts of the world lend powerful dimension to this rapidly worsening crisis and the impending battle for a meaningful, universal human right to health.