1999

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

  • Western
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 30th, 1999

Studio

Dimension Films

Narrowly escaping death, outlaw Johnny Madrid (Marco Leonardi) is on the run from the hangman (Temuera Morrison), with the hangman's sensuous daughter Esmeralda by his side. Along with Madrid's gang, Johnny and Esmeralda embark on an adventure filled with colorful and unsavory characters who lead them straight into the fight of their lives!

Cast

Marco LeonardiJohnny Madrid
Temuera MorrisonHangman
Ara CeliEsmeralda
Michael ParksAmbrose Bierce
Rebecca GayheartMary Newlie
Lennie LoftinJohn Newlie

