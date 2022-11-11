From False to Legal in One Take

Not Available

"This video consists of a single take recorded with a camera attached to a drone. It captures the distance between Jirón Azangaro, one of the most dangerous streets in Lima, immersed in a deep economic crisis since the 1980s, and the nearby, and apparently impassable, building of the Palace of Justice. Lama selected La Monte Young’s four-pitch musical piece The Second Dream of the High-Tension Line Stepdown Transformer (1962) to accompany the images. This work received the Best Experimental Film/Video Award at the Lima International Film Festival." - Mónica Savirón, Museum of the Moving Image