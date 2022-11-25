Not Available

From Four Seasons is a four screen time-lapse film made as comparative study of changing light and movement in a garden shot in four seasons. The camera was positioned to frame a garden space by dividing it into four quarter sections one shot in the Summer and the other 3 in the Autumn, Winter and Spring. Each section of the film was shot ‘in camera’ as a time-lapse over a 24 hour period, including the night, at 1 frame every 25 seconds, creating a distinctive filmic register and viewing ‘rhythm’. Each film section was first projected on its own as a separate quarter, each moving sequentially in a clockwise direction within the projection area. In the last part of the film the four seasons are projected together to make up a whole image of the garden space.