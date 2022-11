Not Available

A psychotic killer has found a new hunting ground. A place where people frequently go missing so his murders can go un-noticed. The American frontier. The wild west has never been wilder as it encounters its first serial killer. A deranged psychopath slaughters his way through a mining town in the Sierra mountains. A law man is on his trail and is ready to serve justice. What he doesn’t know, is that this killer could be... Jack the Ripper.