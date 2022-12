Not Available

The Fukushima nuclear disaster is seen trough the eyes of the charismatic and commited doctor Hida. Essential witness of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, he has been the doctor of irradiated people for more than 60 years. At the age of 96, he keeps fighting for a fairer world, putting trust in the future, using humour and provocation to denounce the official attitude. His association, Hidankyo has been nominaded twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.