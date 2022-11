Not Available

When actress Lana Dark (Barbara Schock) disappears in the middle of a film shoot, putting an expensive stop to production, the studio hires gumshoes Raymond Savage (Scott Paulin) and Jack Haines (Jim Haynie) to track down the fleeing femme fatale in this thriller. The trail leads to Deadwood, S.D., where Haines and a smitten Savage find Lana restlessly lying low. But knowledge proves dangerous when Savage discovers the scam behind Lana's walkout.