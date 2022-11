Not Available

Based on the epic graphic novel by John Bergin, FROM INSIDE is the tale of Cee, a young pregnant woman who finds herself on a damaged train slowly transcribing its way across a bleak, apocalyptic landscape. Flood, war, starvation, and a plague of death threaten the train's passengers. Cee struggles through these dangers while coping with the memory of her lost husband and the imminent birth of her child.